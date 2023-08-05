Selen Gomez, one of the most popular pop icons globally, recently turned 31, and she is in no mood to stop as she continues to mesmerise us with her beauty. Her social media feed is bursting with colours, from nudes to bold colours. A few days back, she shared her sultry pictures from the yacht having a gala time with her friends from the bachelorette party, and now this classic look. Scroll below to get a glimpse.

Selena has been the undisputable preacher of body positivity, and her posts inspire many to gain that self-confidence. Earlier this year, she achieved yet another feat by becoming the most followed woman on Instagram with innumerable followers, and it is only growing with each passing day.

Selena Gomez took to the story section of her Instagram account to drop some gorgeous snaps of her, and in one of them, she was seen sporting a turquoise coloured corset with blue, purple and lavender floral print as she laid on the bed. She paired the corset top with a denim pencil skirt slit in the middle. The halter neck top showcased her voluptuous bosom as she posed in front of the mirror, fully decked up.

Selena Gomez paired her outfit with pointy-toed slingback pumps and appropriate accessories. The Rare Beauty founder sported large silver earrings, soft smokey eye makeup, well-groomed eyebrows and added berry lip shade.

Selena had her middle-parted hair tied up in a ponytail with a large bow accessory and ombre handbag breaking the monotony, adding a pop of colour to it.

