Selena Gomez is one of the biggest and most influential celebrities in Hollywood. The actor, the singer turned entrepreneur, is a massive name in the fashion industry and has a successful makeup line under her name. On to the series of new events, Sel took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump consisting of hot and sultry pictures, making her fans go gaga over them, and netizens are now dropping comments asking for her new album. Scroll below to take a look!

Selena is among the most followed women celebrities on social media, with over 427 million followers on Instagram. The Rare singer makes a whopping amount per post on the platform and is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world.

Now talking about her latest photo dump, Selena Gomez shared it with a caption that read “Dazed ‘20”. The photo dump has throwback pictures from over the years, and the singer just made her fans Friday lit by sharing these photos!

Take a look at the dump below:

FRIDAY NIGHT MOTIVATION? We know there’s nothing like that, but Selena Gomez makes the rules.

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Am I the only one who’s dying 4 new album?”

Another user commented, “Queen ! This is how natural bodies look like, this makes so many young girls feel comfortable with their bodies. 🔥🙌”

A third commented, “Mother is MOTHERING”

A fourth commented, “selena babe drop the album i need to fill my spotify playlist”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s latest photo dump on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

