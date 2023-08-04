Advertisement

Justin Bieber started off very early in his career and became an overnight sensation with his song ‘Baby’ in 2010. While he became popular day by day, he also started making headlines for his alleged romance with singer Selena Gomez back in the day, and they were one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. Justin is now married to model Hailey Bieber, and today, we bring you his net worth by 2023, and it seems like as long as Victoria’s Secret model is by his side, he’s only meant to do better. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Justin is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, with over 293 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform, and we love his adorable pictures with his wife Hailey.

In 2017, according to Forbes, Justin Bieber secured 7th rank in the list of highest-paid musicians in the world with USD 58 million. Later in 2014, the estimated figure jumped to 6th position with USD 83.5 million, and can you guess how much he’s worth right now? Let us tell you, it’s a massive amount, but he’s totally worth every penny!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justin Bieber is currently worth USD 300 million, which would come to around Rs 2, 485 crore. Umm, yes, please collect your dropped jaw on the floor, please! LOL.

For those of you who don’t know, the singer sold his 290-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Capital for a whopping USD 200 million earlier this year. Other sources of his income include his tours, hit tracks that feature Justin, documentaries and films and brand endorsements. It seems like he’s only doing and getting better in life with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on his side!

