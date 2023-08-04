Cameron Diaz made a name for herself by cementing her image as a s*x symbol and bankable star during the 2000s and 2010s. The 50-year-old actress – who has starred in films like The Mask, What Happens in Vegas, Knight and Day, Bad Teacher, Charlie’s Angels and more, was named the highest-paid Hollywood actress over 40 in 2013.

While per professional life is something everyone knows about, we bring you some details about her personal life today. In an old interview, the ‘Shrek’ franchise actress got candid about many things, including travelling by plane for some c*ck, loving animalistic s*x and more. Read on to know all she said.

During a past conversation with Playboy Magazine, Cameron Diaz spoke about her love for travelling – especially when it’s for love. As carried by Huffpost, while expressing her love for travel, the ‘Charlie’s Angel’ actress said, “Oh gosh, I can’t even count how many times I’ve gotten on a plane for love. It’s not unusual in this business; my lifestyle demands it. I’m always traveling for [whispers] c*ck. You’ve got to go where it is.”

During the same conversation, Cameron Diaz also opened up about primal, animalistic s*x. The ‘Knight And Day’ star said, “I’m primal on an animalistic level, kind of like, ‘Bonk me over the head, throw me over your shoulder. You man, me woman.’ Not everybody has the right kind of primal thing for me…I love physical contact. I have to be touching my lover, like, always. It’s not optional.”

The actress even spoke about her booty during this Playboy Magazine interview. “My booty has been on hiatus from film but certainly not from everyday life, where it doesn’t stop moving. It’s in constant sway and has a mind of its own. On camera, though, there just hasn’t been an opportunity for it to assert itself lately.”

On the professional front, Cameron Diaz has been away from the screen for nearly a decade now – her last released film was Annie in 2014.

