Rihanna is one of the most popular names across the globe when it comes to music; she is truly an icon. She not only sways us with her voice, but her fashion sense is on a different level altogether, and if you still have doubts about it, then scroll below to get a glimpse of her in this throwback picture from a decade ago.

RiRi not only is one of the reigning queens in the music industry, but she has a firm ground in the beauty line with her Fenty Beauty. She debuted her baby bump with her second child with partner A$ap Rocky during the Super Bowl this year, and as before, she is once nailing her pregnancy looks.

Rihanna’s Pour It Up from Unapologetic saw her in another one of her bold looks. The Barbadian singer donned a bejewelled bralette paired with washed high-waisted shorts. The stone studded top barely covered her busty assets flaunting them with full glory as the Fenty Beauty owner posed for the camera like a boss-babe. The pictures have been shared on Twitter by a fan account called Rihanna Facts.

The songstress could be seen sporting a white hair wig in the head styled with vintage curls, and in one of the pictures, she could be seen wearing a stone studded choker while in another, a gaudy necklace along with a choker. She paired up her dazzling attire with a pair of dazzling earrings. For makeup, she has full coverage makeup with soft smokey eyes and bold red lips and nails.

In another picture, Rihanna still had her wig on, but her makeup and clothing changed a bit; she stacked up a few necklaces with a skimpy-looking top. For makeup, here she had pink eyebrows n*de eyeshadow with black shades, along with false heavy mascara-laden eyelashes.

She held a cigarette in one of her hands and puffed out a bit of smoke like a boss; her lips had n*de lipstick, different from the other picture. Here are the pictures of the songstress here:

What are your thoughts on this look of Rihanna from a decade ago? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

