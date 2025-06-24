Lee Dong‑wook is all set to return to the small screen with a new K‑drama titled The Nice Guy. Set to premiere in July 2025, the series has already gained attention for its unique premise, renowned production team, and a cast of popular actors.

As excitement grows among K-drama fans, they are eager to learn more about Lee Dong‑wook’s character. Scroll down to know all the information about the series!

The Nice Guy Release Date

Lee Dong‑wook’s The Nice Guy, a 14‑episode K-drama, will premiere on July 18, 2025, with two episodes releasing weekly on Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST (5:20 p.m. IST). As for the international viewers, it will be exclusively broadcast on Rakuten Viki.

The Nice Guy: Plot

It is a noir‑romance series from JTBC that revolves around identity, loyalty, and love against the backdrop of crime. The story follows Seok‑cheol’s pursuit of a fresh start and true love, guided by his resolve to protect what matters, while Mi‑young chases her singing career.

Character teasers describe Seok‑cheol’s conflicting nature: a damaged gangster armed with brutality and a reflective soul journaling about hope. A line quoted from Hemingway also appears. It reads: “As long as the sun rises, there is hope,” which speaks to his inner resilience.

Poster images depict him alone in an empty subway, wounded yet contemplative, symbolizing his emotional isolation. Production team highlights a blend of heartfelt emotional scenes and light moments, balancing intense action with a romantic thread.

The Nice Guy: Cast & Characters

The main cast lineup includes Lee Dong‑wook, Lee Sung‑kyung, Ryu Hye‑young, Oh Na‑ra, Park Hoon, and Chun Ho‑jin. Lee Dong‑wook plays Park Seok‑cheol, the eldest grandson of a three‑generation gangster family, who harbors a deep passion for writing and a gentle nature that contrasts with his violent surroundings.

Lee Sung‑kyung portrays Kang Mi‑young, Seok‑cheol’s first love, an aspiring singer striving to pursue her dream amid several hurdles. In multiple teasers, we find Seok‑cheol leading a double life; a skilled fighter and avid reader, symbolizing his struggle between loyalty to his family and personal aspiration.

The show is directed by Song Hae‑sung (Boomerang Family) and Park Hong‑soo (Lost). Meanwhile, Kim Woon‑kyung (Yuna’s Street) and Kim Hyo‑seok (Opposition) serve as the screenwriters.

The Nice Guy, also known as The Good Man, marks a genre pivot for Lee Dong-wook, blending crime, romance, and soul‑searching personal quests. Fans anticipate his series in the vein of darker roles like Bad and Crazy, and Strangers from Hell.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

