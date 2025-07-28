JTBC’s newly launched K-drama, The Nice Guy, starring Lee Dong-Wook and Lee Sung-Kyung, premiered on July 18, 2025. The storyline of The Nice Guy revolves around Park Seok-Cheol (Dong-Wook), the grandson and heir of a three-generation gangster family. Although he comes from a dangerous family, he has a soft heart. On the other hand, there’s Kang Mi-Young (Sung-Kyung), an aspiring singer who is his past love. Their present lives get stirred up when they meet each other again after years.

Even though the series premiered with a decent viewership rating, the latest episodes witnessed a dip in the ratings. Is the plot becoming a problem, or is it not getting proper exposure among the viewers? Scroll ahead to know more!

How Much Rating Did The Nice Guy Earn In Its Latest Episodes?

According to Soompi, Nielsen Korea reported that the drama, which broadcasts on the Friday-Saturday slot, has earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.2% on its third and 2.8% on its fourth episode. However, it kicked off with decent ratings when it first premiered on July 18, 2025.

Based on Nielsen Korea’s data (per KBIzoom), the drama scored 3% on its first and 3.2% on its second episodes. Despite having such a great start, why did it drop so low? Even after receiving such a positive response from the viewers, it somehow failed to keep the audience hooked to the plot, which is why the rating saw a sharp dip in the second week of the series.

The Nice Guy Is Failing To Leave An Impact On Viewers Despite A Strong Start

The series opened with a plot showing Park Seok-Cheol’s (Lee Dong-Wook) life, who wants to become a writer, but because of his family’s connections, he reluctantly serves as a member of the crime syndicate. The stabbed image of Seok-Cheol sparked a lot of curiosity among the viewers. On the other hand, there’s Kang Mi-Young (Lee Sung-Kyung), who aspires to become a singer but holds stage fright deep down. When they meet again, their suppressed emotions come to the surface. How they navigate their lives and find their way back to each other is how the backdrop has been set for the series.

However, despite having such a great cast and so much buzz, the series isn’t making much of an impact on the viewers. One such viewer wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Worst production values.” Another one hoped it would not be similar to the actor’s recent flop drama, The Divorce Insurance, and wrote, “Please, let this Lee Dong-wook drama not be like the previous one.”

Worst production values — Cool Angry Man (@Fanatic_pk) July 18, 2025

Plis drama Lee dongwook yang ini jangan kayak drama sebelumnya — 𝒇𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒏 (@igottheravn) June 30, 2025

You can check out the teaser trailer of The Nice Guy below:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

