Ever since debuting with the South Korean band BLACKPINK, Jennie has gained popularity across the globe. After taking a break from the group when she began her journey as a solo artist, she achieved another feat in her career and became a global icon. Apart from making music, she has also stepped into the acting industry with the drama series, The Idol, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

As the Korean idol continues to dominate the global stages and garner appreciation from her massive worldwide fandom, her fans have always been curious about her family’s background. Even though she has mentioned her mother once in a while, the BLACKPINK member has never talked about her father. This has sparked a lot of speculation regarding the mystery. Scroll ahead.

Are Jennie’s Parents Separated?

Massive fame often brings massive scrutiny, and Jennie’s fans have been very interested to know about her family background. For years, people have noticed that every now and then she credits her mother, but she has never mentioned her father. One of the users on Pann noted (via KBIzoom), “I heard Jennie said her family only consists of her mom and herself, and that her dad isn’t around. So does that mean her dad was never in the picture?”

This sparked a conversation online, and people started to speculate that either Jennie’s parents are divorced or separated, or she was raised by her mother alone. Many times, she has referred to her mother as the key influencer in her life. As per reports, her mother is the director and shareholder of CJ E&M. On the other hand, her father reportedly owns a hospital, which kind of makes her born with a ‘golden spoon’.

Jennie is sharing a story about how her mother has been her biggest supporter since the beginning, how grateful she is to her, and the fact how she named her “Jennie,” which is rare in Korean names. pic.twitter.com/SPBQcpvsWv — kenji 𓅓 (@yk2aii) March 4, 2025

For those who don’t know, the BLACKPINK member, before joining the band she studied abroad in New Zealand. However, despite all the privileges, the idol earned this huge recognition because of her hard work. As the comments about her family started to surface, her true fans came in to provide support for the idol’s success and counterattacked the original comment as they felt those remarks were disrespectful and baseless.

One such fan wrote on Pann (a Korean social media platform), “What do your mom and dad do? Jennie’s mother raised a top star like her — that alone makes her an incredible woman. So what does your mom do, that she ended up giving birth to someone so far beneath Jennie, someone who doesn’t even know their place and dares to talk recklessly about other people’s parents? I’m curious too.” Another one commented, “She’s probably someone who grew up well in Cheongdam-dong, got a good education, and raised Jennie to be a wonderful person—so wonderful that she shouted ‘I love you, Mom’ on the Coachella stage in front of thousands. Meanwhile, your mom… well, just thinking about the circumstances that led to you being born… yeah. Hm.”

Well, if only it seems like Jennie likes to keep her family background private from all the people’s scrutiny. As her mother played an important role in pushing her into this career, Jennie often credits her and keeps her father out of it. What do you think?

