In the sparkly world of K‑dramas, sometimes reality and fiction blur. Especially when real‑life K‑pop idols step into the role of fictional K‑pop stars on screen, it is like getting the best of both worlds. These characters present a blend of the actor’s skills and the K-pop appeal for the fans. Below are standout roles from K-dramas where our favorite idols donned a stage persona within a story, giving fans a double dose of entertainment.

4. IU In The Producers

IU is already established as one of the best singers in the K-pop industry. Back in 2015, she took on the role of Cindy, a fictional superstar in The Producers. Dubbed the “Ice Princess” for her polished, distant persona, Cindy had a jealousy twist and behind‑the‑scenes crack in her image, making viewers swoon. With this role, IU not only established her stronghold as an actor but also brought an authenticity to her character, showing the harsh realities of fame.

3. U‑KISS Kris & NU’EST Kim Jong‑hyun In Let Me Be Your Knight

A story about sleepwalking idols and romantic doctors? Let Me Be Your Knight presents just that blend. In this drama, U-KISS’ Jun and NU’EST’s Kim Jong‑hyun star as leaders of the fictional band Luna. Jun plays Tae‑in, a heart‑throb vocalist struggling with somnambulism who hires a live‑in doctor. The drama presents an incredible mix of idol life, backed by a medical condition. With real-life idols playing their fictional self, the drama certainly adds an extra element of excitement for the audience.

2. TXT’s Yeonjun & Soobin In Resident Playbook

One of the most popular cameos this year was Tomorrow X Together (TXT) members Yeonjun and Soobin in Resident Playbook as part of an idol group called HI‑BOYZ. In a karaoke flashback, they shared the spotlight with Um Jae Il as his former bandmates. The official OST featured vocals from the real-life members of TXT and began streaming across platforms on May 11, 2025. A performance video of the group on a popular music show was also aired soon after. That episode soared to a 6.2% nationwide rating, making it the drama’s highest-rated thus far.

1. Byeon Woo-seok In Lovely Runner

2024’s hit drama Lovely Runner not only gave us a heartwarming tale of romance and comedy, but it also gave us a new character to fall in love with. Byeon Woo-seok’s lead role in Lovely Runner as Ryu Sun-jae, the lead vocalist of the fictional boy band Eclipse, won hearts far and wide. The band, Eclipse, went on to release soundtracks for the drama and also topped music charts, showing that the band may be fact or fictional, but the love for a good song is just as real.

There’s something irresistible about real K‑pop idols portraying fictional ones in drama land. It gives fans a peek into what might have been as their idols play roles that mirror real backstage scenes.

