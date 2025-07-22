tvN’s ongoing K-drama Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo in the lead, continues to generate massive buzz among the viewers. The sweet romance between two teenagers set against a theme of horror, witchcraft, and shamanism, the unique plot is already garnering a lot of attention. On its latest episode, Data featured a significant boost in the viewership ratings.

For those who don’t know, the storyline revolves around Park Seong-A (Yi-Hyun), a high school student by day and powerful shaman by night. After seeing Bae Gyeon-U (Young-Woo), whose life is in danger and might die within 21 days, she falls in love with him. She decides to save his life. However, when she finds out that he is the new transfer student at her school, she determines to protect and save him at any cost, because he is her first love. As the story unfolds, Gyeon-U also slowly but massively falls in love with her. Scroll ahead to find out the ratings.

How Much Did Head Over Heels Earn On Its Latest Episode?

According to Nielsen Korea (via Soompi), Head Over Heels garnered on July 21 broadcast an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent. The K-drama saw a boost of 0.2 percent from its previous episode, which recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.4 percent. It’s clearly visible that the viewers are loving the plot of the drama as well as the chemistry between Cho Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo.

These actors have previously worked together in another drama named School 2021. Not only domestically but this K-drama is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from different corners of the globe. People are enjoying the love triangle angle and all sorts of shamanism shown in the show. Every episode brings something new to the plot.

New K-drama The Defects Joins The Ratings Race

ENA’s new K-drama The Defects premiered on July 21, 2025, in the Monday-Tuesday slot. As the series joins the ratings race, it garnered an average viewership rating of 1.7 percent on its first episode, via Nielsen Korea. For the unversed, the drama is based on a webtoon. The storyline of this action thriller revolves around a group of children abandoned by their adoptive parents, who fight for their own survival amid a lot of chaos and plot revenge against them. It stars Yum Jung-Ah, Won Jin-Ah, Choi Young-Joon, and Dex.

#TheDefects deals with child trafficking, abandonment and abusive parents . I hope they address all the sensitive topics in this drama properly. The first episode was solid pic.twitter.com/GhpQyrJ6cI — Lee Yun (@LeeYunnes) July 21, 2025

It might take some time, but the K-drama will surely pick up the pace and earn more ratings in the upcoming days. Coming back to Head Over Heels, if you haven’t started watching the series, stream it on Amazon Prime Video. While you can watch The Defects on TVING or Kocowa.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Mamamoo’s Hwasa Admits To Suffering From Anxiety After 2023 Concert Controversy: “Feels Like I Can’t Breathe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News