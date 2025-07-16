tvN’s ongoing fantasy rom-com drama about a shaman, ghosts, and romance, Head Over Heels, is ruling the charts. Choi Yi-Hyun plays the female lead, Park Seong-A, who is a high school student by day and a popular shaman by night. On the other hand, Choo Young-Woo portrays the male lead, Bae Gyeon-U, whose life is in danger and might die within 21 days. The unique storyline and the building chemistry between the actors have attracted many viewers.

For those who don’t know, the plot revolves around Seong-A, who falls in love with the guy who enters her shrine upside-down. That guy is none other than Bae Gyeon-U. After hearing his story from his grandmother, Seong-A decides to protect him from all the misfortunes for 21 days to make him stay alive.

However, when she finds out he is the new transfer student at her school, she gets determined to save him at any cost. The drama is about how their bond grows and what happens in the process.

THE CINEMATOGRAPHY IS INSANE LIKE SEONGA ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE AN ANGEL. THANK YOU STUDIO DRAGONS#HeadOverHeels #HeadOverHeelsEp8 pic.twitter.com/DnAdoQdGWL — Vanessa mourning (@Vanisarchive) July 15, 2025

How Much Did Head Over Heels Score In The Latest Episode?

Since Head Over Heels premiered, it has garnered quite a decent number of viewership ratings. People are loving the twists and turns in the story, and even the teenage love angle is leaving the viewers with butterflies. Per Soompi, Nielsen Korea reported that the episode on July 15 scored an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.4 percent. Although it shows a slight dip in its rating from the previous episode’s score of 4.8 percent, which was also its personal best, it is still enough to maintain its position at the top.

How Did Fans React To The Last 2 Episodes Of Head Over Heels?

Fans have gone gaga over the last two episodes. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, they have been sharing their opinions about the drama. One wrote, “I SWEAR TO GOD IF HE DIED IN THE END I WILL GO INSANE.” Another one commented, “Choo Young-Woo’s performance in this scene was truly incredible, conveying all the pain and suffering that Bongsu is feeling. He is truly a very talented actor, as it is not easy to play characters that are so different at the same time in the same drama.”

I SWEAR TO GOD IF HE DIED IN THE END I WILL GO INSANE — emilija |-/ | • • (@f0rm1dable_) July 15, 2025

Choo YoungWoo performance in this scene was truly incredible, conveying all the pain and suffering that Bongsu is feeling. He is truly a very talented actor, as it is not easy to play characters are so different at the same time in the same drama#HeadOverHeels #HeadOverHeelsEp8 pic.twitter.com/gXIB1aIzeq — Liz 🌻 (@detailsedts) July 15, 2025

On the other hand, Lee Si-Young’s Salon de Holmes premiered its final episode on July 15, 2025. According to Nielsen Korea, the K-drama garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.6 percent. Its rating saw a 0.4 percent boost from its previous episode, making the score its personal best on the record. Coming back to Head Over Heels, if you haven’t watched it yet, start streaming the drama on Amazon Prime Video!

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

