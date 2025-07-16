The dating rumor between BTS’s Jungkook and Aespa’s Winter never seems to die down. They have once again hit the headlines and become a hot topic of discussion, as fans pointed out new evidence, claiming they are allegedly dating. Since Jungkook returned from military service, his name has surfaced everywhere. Now, it has gotten entangled in a dating speculation.

Although it ignited from his private Instagram account, fans have been going crazy to prove they are dating in real life. The two K-pop idols were also at the center of this conversation in early July, when netizens tried to piece together some evidence that could have pushed the fact that they are in an alleged relationship. But those speculations were dismissed. However, recent evidence has sparked another debate.

How Are Fans Linking BTS Jungkook & AESPA’s Winter?

Earlier in July, when fans put supposed proof from matching accessories to their gym addiction as evidence that they are dating, a massive number of people dismissed it on social media platforms, calling it “baseless”. But the latest evidence has made everyone wonder whether the claims were true. On July 15, fans were surprised to find that Jungkook has a private Instagram account that all BTS members follow.

JUNGKOOK HAS A NEW IG ACC??? pic.twitter.com/MfDDNs9MQE — jk.97 (@jeonIves) July 15, 2025

The account name is @mnijungkook, and fans were sure it belonged to Jungkook, as the other band members have this rule to only follow each other. Although there’s no post in there, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice the handle name as they claimed “mni” in mnijungkook could be a faint hint to Aespa’s Winter’s real name, which is Minjeong, which might mean minjungkook.

The theory quickly surfaced everywhere, sparking a reignited conversation about their romantic link-up. X (previously known as Twitter) has been blown up with netizens’ reactions. One wrote, “mnijungkook = minjungkook = minjung = minjeong.” While some others claimed that the K-pop idol had created the account months ago and it was named “imjungkook,” which was strikingly similar to Winter’s Instagram handle “imwinter”.

OMG WINTER AND JUNGKOOK HAVING THE SAME USERNAME ON IG 🔥#winterkook pic.twitter.com/UKcCVbCK6r — ra 🐶🐶 (@winkookhere) July 15, 2025

Having the same username before we know that’s his acct and then come to aespa concert, he is such supportive boyfriend. Hopefully one day they can openly walk together like other couple. We support you guys no matter what. 🥹#winkook pic.twitter.com/ug755UkTqr — ra 🐶🐶 (@winkookhere) July 15, 2025

What Did Jungkook Say About His IG Handle?

As the speculation continues, Jungkook recently came live and shut down all the theories by stating the real meaning behind his mysterious handle. He said that it simply means “My Name Is Jungkook.” Many fans have come to defend their idols and criticized the rumors by calling them out and reminding them to give their idols a little bit of privacy.

Jungkook just confirmed that “mnijungkook” meant “my name is jungkook” pic.twitter.com/1CoogXMV7g — Sami⁷✨️SAW HOBI 🎉 (@yoongtaetae) July 15, 2025

