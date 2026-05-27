K-pop fans might just get a huge collaboration soon. This comes as V, also known as Kim Tae-Hyung, expressed his interest in collaborating with SZA. This latest update comes after the Korean pop stars BTS shared a glamorous moment with the American singer at the 2026 American Music Awards.

In case you don’t know, the interaction happened when BTS presented SZA with the Best Female R&B Artist accolade. As the musicians celebrated the All the Stars singer’s win on stage, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that V, aka Tae Hyung, had the most visibly elated reaction. Not only that, but after SZA’s win, BTS’s V even expressed that he plans to send the Nobody Gets Me singer a direct message. This has led fans to believe that they might get a grand collaboration between the two artists, which brings us to discuss the net worth of V, aka Kim Tae-Hyung, and SZA.

What Is The Net Worth Of SZA?

The music industry has celebrated several artists but has hailed SZA. It is not just her tracks that have kept the audience engaged for years, but also her fabulous on-stage acts. Speaking of her tracks, her most acclaimed musical outings include Ctrl and SOS, which sparked a wave of enthralled emotions amongst both critics and audiences. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the singer is widely praised for her emotional lyrics and heart-touching vocals, creating a fresh feel in the R&B genre.

But what is her net worth? In case you are wondering the same question, SZA’s net worth is $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. For those unversed, the singer has earned her fortune through album sales, streaming numbers, concert tours, and endorsement deals.

What helped SZA scale up her fame were the collaborations with major artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. For those unversed, before SZA set foot in the bright limelight, she was self-releasing EPs, one of which was See. SZA. Run. This soon caught the attention of R&B fans, who heard a new voice and a blend of soul and emotional singing.

In 2013, the artist signed a deal with Top Dawg Entertainment and released a debut EP a year later. It should be noted that her continued success also led to a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “All the Stars,” a track featured in the MCU film Black Panther.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

What Is The Net Worth Of Kim Tae-hyung?

Kim Tae-hyung, who goes by the stage name V, is among the most celebrated K-pop idols worldwide. Being a member of BTS, the singer is also appreciated for his solo work, which also includes his fashion influence. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Tae-hyung’s net worth is $50 million.

For those unversed, the BTS member has earned his fortune not only through album sales and world tours but also through endorsements, acting skills, and business ventures.

When it comes to BTS’s earnings alone, the group collected $170 million through touring back in 2019.

Not only that, but the band even hit a big jackpot in 2020 when their management company, Big Hit Entertainment, went public on a South Korean stock exchange. The company in question concluded its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. All of this has only increased Kim Tae-hyung’s net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

When it comes to comparing the Net Worth of the two stars, Kim Tae-hyung is in the lead with a whopping $50 million fortune. However, as SZA rises rapidly in the music industry, she has the potential to come very close to V from BTS. Moreover, if SZA continues her current momentum with successful tours and chart-topping projects, she could significantly grow her Net Worth in the coming years.

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