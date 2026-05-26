The 52nd edition of the American Music Awards took place in Las Vegas on May 25, 2026, as per Forbes. This is also the moment celebrated as Memorial Day across the nation. Fans had the chance to vote for their favorite artists across different music genres.

The event was hosted by actress-singer Queen Latifah, who had earlier hosted it back in the 1990s. So here is a complete and comprehensive list of all the winners.

BTS Wins Big

Popular K-Pop band BTS took home the prestigious Artist of the Year award. The band won all three categories in which they were nominated. This was also their first award appearance in four years. Netflix’s Korean animated series Demon Hunters’ soundtrack won the Best Soundtrack award.

Because of the fans, @bts_bighit is taking home the biggest award of the night! Congratulations on Artist of the Year at the #AMAs! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/P9GJaZBpHV — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Other artists like Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Sabrina Carpenter also took home the honors. Meanwhile, Billy Idol was bestowed with a lifetime achievement award at the event. Karol G also got the International Artist Award for Excellence. It was presented to her by John Legend.

Complete List Of 2026 American Music Awards Winners

Artist of the Year – BTS

– BTS New Artist of the Year – Katseye

– Katseye Album of the Year – Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

– Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter Song of the Year – Golden by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)

– Golden by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) Collaboration of the Year – Stateside by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson

– Stateside by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson Social Song of the Year – CHANEL by Tyla

– CHANEL by Tyla Best Music Video – Gnarly by Katseye

– Gnarly by Katseye Best Soundtrack – Kpop Demon Hunters

– Kpop Demon Hunters Tour of the Year – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour by Shakira

– Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour by Shakira Breakout Tour – American Heart World Tour by Benson Boone

– American Heart World Tour by Benson Boone Breakthrough Album of the Year – Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson

– Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson Best Throwback Song – Rock That Body by Black Eyed Peas

– Rock That Body by Black Eyed Peas Best Vocal Performance – Golden by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)

– Golden by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) Song of the Summer – SWIM by BTS

– SWIM by BTS Best Male Pop Artist – Justin Bieber

– Justin Bieber Best Female Pop Artist – Sabrina Carpenter

– Sabrina Carpenter Breakthrough Pop Artist – Katseye

– Katseye Best Pop Song – HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

– HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) Best Pop Album – Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

– Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter Best Male Country Artist – Morgan Wallen

– Morgan Wallen Best Female Country Artist – Ella Langley

– Ella Langley Best Americana/Folk Artist – Noah Kahan

– Noah Kahan Best Country Duo or Group – Zac Brown Band

– Zac Brown Band Breakthrough Country Artist – Sam Barber

– Sam Barber Best Country Song – Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley

– Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley Best Country Album – Cloud 9 by Megan Moroney

– Cloud 9 by Megan Moroney Best Male Hip-Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

– Kendrick Lamar Best Female Hip-Hop Artist – Cardi B

– Cardi B Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist – Monaleo

– Monaleo Best Hip-Hop Song – ErrTime by Cardi B

– ErrTime by Cardi B Best Hip-Hop Album – Am I the Drama by Cardi B

– Am I the Drama by Cardi B Best Male R&B Artist – Bruno Mars

– Bruno Mars Breakthrough Latin Artist – Kapo

– Kapo Best Female R&B Artist – SZA

– SZA Breakthrough R&B Artist – Leon Thomas

– Leon Thomas Best R&B Song – I Just Might by Bruno Mars

– I Just Might by Bruno Mars Best R&B Album – The Romantic by Bruno Mars

– The Romantic by Bruno Mars Best Afrobeats Artist – Tyla

– Tyla Best Male Latin Artist – Bad Bunny

– Bad Bunny Best Female Latin Artist – Shakira

– Shakira Best Latin Duo or Group – Fuerza Regida

– Fuerza Regida Best Latin Song – NUEVAYoL by Bad Bunny

– NUEVAYoL by Bad Bunny Best Latin Album – Tropicoqueta by KAROL G

– Tropicoqueta by KAROL G Best Rock/Alternative Artist – Twenty One Pilots

– Twenty One Pilots Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist – SOMBR

– SOMBR Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Song – back to friends by SOMBR

– back to friends by SOMBR Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Album – I Barely Know Her by SOMBR

– I Barely Know Her by SOMBR Best Dance/Electronic Artist – David Guetta

– David Guetta Best Male K-Pop Artist – BTS

– BTS Best Female K-Pop Artist – Twice

The 2026 American Music Awards celebrated some of the biggest names in music, with BTS, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and Shakira emerging as some of the night’s biggest winners.

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