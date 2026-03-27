BTS returned to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for back-to-back performances on March 25 and 26, marking their first late-night visit in the United States since the release of their fifth studio album ARIRANG.

Guggenheim Museum Turns Into A Stunning Performance Stage

The performances, filmed at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and using the museum’s ramps to create a multi-level, immersive stage, were inspired by the famous landmark. BTS performed their album track “2.0” and lead single “SWIM” for a small group of ARMY members over the course of two nights.

“SWIM” began with the members descending the Guggenheim’s distinctive rotunda before assembling on the central stage. With the audience seated on floor cushions encircling the performance area, the staging drew on traditional Korean sensibilities and evoked the intimacy of a group meeting. The track’s main concept of flowing forward through life’s always shifting waves was visually echoed by water-like lights that reflected off the museum’s curved walls.

The audience filled the spiraling ramps at several levels for “2.0,” creating a dynamic, multi-layered view throughout the area. The audience was silhouetted by dramatic backlighting, which projected their presence throughout the room and emphasized the song’s concept of growth and transformation as BTS enters a new, pivotal period.

BTS Opens Up About Reunion & ARIRANG On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS also appeared on Jimmy Fallon for an interview, where they spoke freely about their reunion as seven, reflecting on their time apart and the creative process behind ARIRANG, with huge shouts filling the studio throughout the session. The members arrived from the rear of the audience to begin the section in slippers. They walked through the crowd, greeted fans along the way, and descended the steps to the couch, creating a friendly and lighthearted atmosphere right away.

Reflecting on the moment they were finally back together, Jin shared, “I felt like I had reunited with family,” as the members took turns expressing what they had missed about one another. Fallon later described the moment as “the new era of BTS.” The segment also featured a special fan surprise, bringing BTS face-to-face with ARMY in an unexpected moment that highlighted their close bond, as a group of fans was invited into the studio for a surprise interaction.

BTS added their signature wit and charm to the part, resulting in a series of unforgettable moments. The members turned the stage into a “home away from home” by surprising Fallon with a pair of slippers, introducing the Korean tradition of putting on indoor shoes. A line from the song “Aliens” was also connected to the moment: “Take off your shoes if you want to hit my house.” The group responded directly to fan-submitted questions, characterizing ARMY in one word as “Love,” emphasizing their strong bond, and an impromptu couch swap contributed to the vibrant environment.

The discussion also centered on their impending BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG.’ The trio issued a fun on-air offer to Fallon to attend their East Rutherford event as they prepare to take ARIRANG on the road.

HYBE Expands Vision With India Auditions

As BTS returns to the global stage, HYBE is looking ahead with the introduction of the HYBE India Audition, an initiative designed to discover and develop emerging talent for a worldwide platform, expanding the ambition that propelled BTS to global success.

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