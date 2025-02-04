The show brings the story of Blanco (one of history’s most infamous cartel leaders) to the screen. Critics have raved about it. Fans have followed suit, praising the drama across social media. But not everyone’s on board.

Enter Michael Corleone Blanco, Griselda’s son. He’s not happy with how his mother’s story was told. He claimed Vergara and the Griselda team never reached out to the family for input or consultation.

Michael stated, “Sofía Vergara did not consult with any members of the Blanco family as a sign of respect or elicit family details in portraying my mother.” He even offered his consultation services but says Vergara’s team turned him down, saying there was “no room” for it.

This left Michael feeling “disrespected,” and he believes the creators were simply in it for the commercial gain, putting out the project without proper respect for the Blanco legacy. He went further by sending a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix and Vergara’s camp. “As of today, Netflix nor Sofia’s camp has made any attempt to reconcile,” he told Fox News Digital.

But Michael wasn’t done. He dropped a bombshell, alluding that Griselda had signed a “life-rights agreement” with him before she passed in 2012. He’s got a book on the way about her life. It’s clear Michael’s not just defending his mom’s legacy; he’s making sure her story gets told his way.

Drama aside, Griselda is still streaming on Netflix, and the buzz keeps growing. While some fans are all in on the gritty crime drama, others – like Michael Corleone Blanco – feel the project missed the mark when it comes to family respect and consultation.

