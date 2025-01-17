Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton have set the rumor mill ablaze after being spotted sharing what appeared to be a flirtatious evening in New York City.

‘The Modern Family’ star, 52, and the Formula One champion, 40, dined together at a chic Manhattan spot, exuding undeniable chemistry as they laughed and leaned into their conversation.

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton: Chemistry and Flirty Goodbye

The pair were seated close, visibly engrossed in each other’s company, as Sofia reportedly gave her meal little attention, wholly spellbound by Lewis.

TMZ shared snaps from their outing that captured their radiant smiles and a spark that seemed to light up the room. The rumored duo was joined by friends but seemed to share their private world within the group.

The flirty vibes continued outside the restaurant, with Sofia and Lewis parting ways after what looked like a memorable night. Fans couldn’t help but speculate if this dinner marks the start of a high-profile romance.

Sofia Vergara’s Journey Post-Divorce

Sofia has embraced singlehood with style since her split from Joe Manganiello in 2023, following seven years of marriage.

Her ex, known for his Magic Mike fame, and Sofia ended their relationship amicably but cited differences in lifestyle as a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, Sofia hinted at manifesting a new chapter in her life during a recent interview, where she wished for “health, money, and a lover” in 2025

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said after their divorce. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Lewis Hamilton’s High-Profile Past

Lewis Hamilton, a global icon on and off the racetrack, has also had his share of high-profile relationships.

His love life has often made headlines, from his longtime romance with Nicole Scherzinger to rumored links with stars like Gigi Hadid, Shakira, and Nicki Minaj. His most recent relationship with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu ended last year.

