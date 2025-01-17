Jennifer Lopez has stepped up to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, donating items directly from her personal collection. The singer and actress, known for her Bronx roots, gathered clothing, shoes, and beauty products from her wardrobe and storage unit and packed them up to assist those left homeless by the crisis.

🚨 Jennifer Lopez has donated clothes and accessories to students, teachers and families affected by the LA fires: “It was a huge amount of stuff and is worth a fortune. There is a lot of everyday stuff to get people back on their feet.” #WeLoveYouJLo Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zy3EeX09Id — Unstoppable Gio Gio ★ (@GiovanniJLo) January 15, 2025

Items Included In Jennifer Lopez’s Donation

Among the items are cozy hoodies, jeans, jackets, sneakers, and beauty products from her JLo brand, including cleansers and moisturizers. “She took clothes from his own closet and from her huge storage unit, packed them in boxes, and put them on a truck,” a source told Daily Mail.

The donations, which have been ongoing since last week, are primarily targeted at students, teachers, and families in the Los Angeles and Pasadena school districts. A source revealed that Lopez has been collecting clothing for the past 30 years, ensuring there was no shortage of items to donate. Despite the exact value of her donation being undisclosed, considering her high-end tastes, it’s likely substantial.

Jennifer Lopez’s Public Support And Call For Action

In addition to the physical donations, Lopez has been using her platform to support the fire victims, urging those affected to visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Los Angeles for assistance.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. I can’t even imagine how deeply traumatic these events can be, especially for children who have lost their homes and sense of security. In times like these, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Los Angeles are here to provide support, resources and a safe space for children and families in need,” Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram, where she has 249 million followers.

