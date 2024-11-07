Friends star Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home has been purchased by an Indian real estate developer after his demise on October 28, 2023. Anita Lallian bought the house of the late actor, wherein he was found dead. She took to her social media handle to reveal that she performed a small puja according to the Hindu ceremony before moving to the home.

Anita Lallian, also a film producer by profession, shared a glimpse of the puja at the house. Furthermore, she shared some stunning pictures of the poolside area of the house, which belonged to Matthew Perry. On a long emotional note, she said that the decision to purchase the house had nothing to do with the previous owner. Instead, she specified how she wished to respect Perry’s positive aspects, talent, and joy, which he brought to so many people. On a humorous note, Lallian said that she would keep the Batman logo, which the Friends actor had kept in the pool. For the unversed, the late actor was a huge Batman fan.

A part of Anita Lallian’s post read, “We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home. We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The Batman logo in the pool is definitely staying.”

According to a news report in People, Matthew Perry’s former home was sold at $8.55 million. The house, which is located in LA’s Pacific Palisades, boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms and spans across 3500 square feet. Reportedly, Matthew purchased the home at $6 million in the year 2020. Talking about his tragic passing at the age of 54, the cause was said to be due to acute effects of ketamine along with drowning and coronary artery disease.

