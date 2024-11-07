Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has carved a unique path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marked by remarkable success and puzzling moments. His journey began with a standalone introduction in Captain America: Civil War, leading to a successful solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Holland’s Spider-Man popularity soared further with MCU’s top-grossing film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, his storyline did not emerge without inconsistencies and unresolved elements.

Peter Gives EDITH To A Stranger in Spider-Man: Far From Home

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with Tony Stark’s death and the responsibility of inheriting Stark’s technology, including the powerful EDITH system. While the film’s villain, Quentin Beck/Mysterio, manipulates Peter by presenting himself as a mentor figure and convincing him to transfer control of EDITH, his decision to hand over a critical asset to a near-stranger, especially after knowing him for a short time is head-scratching. His grief might have clouded his judgment, but surprisingly, a genius like Peter made such a significant lapse. Furthermore, since many other Avengers were available for support, Peter’s choice to rely on Beck instead of seeking advice from his trusted friends amplifies the questionable nature of his decision.

MCU’s Peter 1 Mentored Peters 2 And 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were thrilled and surprised to see Spider-Man from different cinematic universes reuniting in Earth-616, alongside legacy villains, to tackle iconic rogues and return them to their worlds. Despite the epic team-up, it was puzzling that Holland’s Peter Parker, dubbed Peter One, took the lead in the climactic battle. Although he is the central character in the movie, Peter One is significantly younger and less experienced than the other two Spider-Men. Moreover, his plans raised questions about why the more seasoned Peters didn’t assume leadership to fight against their longtime foes.

Mysterio’s Fake News Incriminates Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio’s final scheme involved framing Spider-Man for his death and several civilian casualties, with a misleading recording suggesting that Peter Parker ordered “execute them all” using EDITH. Although Peter was legally cleared, he struggled to restore his reputation before Doctor Strange’s spell made everyone forget his true identity. Moreover, Spider-Man’s public image remains tarnished as much of the global population still perceives him as a villain.

Spider-Man Was Able To Defeat Doctor Stranger In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home showcased a perplexing scene where Doctor Strange and Peter Parker clash in the mirror dimension over the Macchina di Kadavus. Despite Doctor Strange’s mastery of the dimension, Peter uses his geometry knowledge to outwit him, trapping him without a sling ring. While Doctor Strange is no longer Sorcerer Supreme, his deep familiarity with the mirror dimension should have given him an advantage over Peter.

Spider-Man Is Tony Starks’ Protégé

Since Spider-Man’s debut in Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker has been closely linked to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man; in his solo films, Tony Stark was prominently featured as Peter’s mentor and father figure, overshadowing his legacy. Moreover, this reliance on Stark has overshadowed significant elements of Peter’s character, such as Uncle Ben’s influence. As Spider-Man 4 approaches, Peter’s homemade suit at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home hints at a shift from Stark’s shadow.

Implication Of Doctor Strange’s Spell on Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home briefly touches on the effects of Doctor Strange’s use of the Runes of Kof-Kol, which erased Peter Parker’s identity from everyone’s memory. After sending everyone who knew Peter Parker back to their universes, the film fast-forwards to Peter attempting to reintroduce himself to MJ and Ned. While they don’t recognize him but are still pleased to see him, Peter decides to remain anonymous. This implication of complete anonymity doesn’t address how people will recall events involving Peter.

