You know Tom—adorable, charming, and occasionally a little too honest for his own good. This time, he stirred the pot by calling the movie “brutal” and “emotional” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and let’s just say, Sony and Marvel weren’t vibing with his choice of words.

Here’s the deal: the studio had a whole marketing plan in place, and it didn’t include Tom dropping the “downer” bomb. They wanted fans to think they were diving into a fun-filled superhero ride, not some tear-jerking saga. Tom dropped the scoop: “I actually got in trouble on the press tour. I got a phone call from some people at the studio, saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!’”

But classic Tom wasn’t backing down. He fired back, “But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made.” He wasn’t just saying it for kicks—he genuinely felt the weight of those emotional scenes. “It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking,” he admitted. So, he had to do a little dance and pivot his promo game to keep the studio happy. But hey, at least he warned the fans a bit, right?

Now, let’s talk about what made filming No Way Home a wild ride. Tom mentioned how shooting certain scenes with his buddies Zendaya and Jacob Batalon got a little intense, mainly because they were all unsure about their future together in the Spider-Verse. “It was tough,” he said, echoing the uncertainty that hung in the air. Producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal hinted that our boy Tom would swing back into action, but nothing was set in stone.

But here’s where it gets juicy: No Way Home wasn’t just any Spidey flick. It brought together three generations of Spider-Man actors, creating a multiverse showdown that had fans buzzing. Imagine the collective fanboy/girl gasp when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield jumped back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! It all kicked off when Peter Parker and Doctor Strange accidentally ripped a hole in the universe—classic superhero blunder, right?

Maguire’s Spider-Man graced the screen in a trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, while Garfield took over in The Amazing Spider-Man films. And then there’s Tom, who swung into our hearts in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, thanks to that sweet deal between Sony and Marvel. He’s been tearing it up in three solo films and two Avengers adventures since then.

So, while Tom might have had a little promo drama, he’s not slowing down. He’s set to jump into another potential blockbuster with Uncharted, hitting theaters on February 18. So, next time Tom chats about Spidey, let’s see if he sticks to “fun” instead of “brutal” this time around!

Must Read: Did You Know The Original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, Tragically Died Of Cancer After Battling The Skrulls? Here’s How His Story Came To An Emotional End

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News