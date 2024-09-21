Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland are among the most prominent stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each has brought iconic superhero characters to life, earning them not only critical acclaim but also global stardom.

While Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor, the God of Thunder, quickly became fans’ favorite, Holland’s Spider-Man aka Peter Parker made him the most beloved in the franchise. While Hemsworth first appeared in 2011’s Thor, Holland’s debut in the Marvel franchise was later until 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and it was all thanks to the Extraction star.

In a throwback interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth once shared that he helped Holland get the role of Spider-Man. He said, “I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call. [I] said he’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation. I don’t know, we have a great friendship, it’s a good mutual respect.”

Hemsworth and Holland’s friendship formed during the former’s 2015 film paved the way for Holland to join him in his first Marvel movie, Captain America: Civil War. After earning critical acclaim, Hollan then starred in his own standalone films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 28-year-old star also made appearances in other Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Even Holland also opened up about landing the Spider-Man role in a Netflix show, The Chef Show. He was asked by Marvel chief, Kevin Feige, how long it was from the moment he was cast to getting in front of the camera. Holland added, “It was like four days or something like that. I did the first screen test with [Robert Downey Jr.] and the second screen test with Chris [Evans] and then waited about a month, and then found out and flew straight out.”

