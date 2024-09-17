Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt have all found unparalleled success playing superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Evans appeared as Captain America, and most recently as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in Deadpool & Wolverine; Hemsworth is the God of Thunder, Thor, and Pratt is a Guardian of the Galaxy, Star-Lord. Except for the Thor actor, the other two had three stand alone movies in the MCU. Today, we have brought to you this article to settle the debate of which Chris has raked in more money with his solo film series.

Chris Evans

Evans appeared as two Marvel characters, and before gaining wider popularity as the righteous Steve Rogers, he was seen as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in the Fantastic Four films. The actor reprised the Marvel character in Deadpool & Wolverine.

For the unversed, Chris made his MCU debut with Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. The other two films in his stand-alone franchise are The Winter Soldier and Civil War. The last movie in this series crossed the $1 billion mark and is one of the highest-grossing films in the MCU.

Chris Evans’ Captain America Movies at the Worldwide Box Office –

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – $370,569,774

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – $714,421,503

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – $1,155,046,416

Chris Evans’ Captain America trilogy is worth $2.24 billion at the worldwide box office. Evans’ Steve handed his shield to Anthony Mackie’s character Falcon, and a new Captain America movie with Mackie in the lead role is set to be released in 2025.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth made his MCU debut as Thor Odinson in the same year as Evans did as Steve Rogers, in 2011. He has four films in his franchise, and a potential fifth one is being developed. His last MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, was criticized by the fans but brought in winning numbers at the box office.

Thor (2011) – $449,326,618

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – $644,783,140

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $855,301,806

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – $760,928,081

Hemsworth has given four films worth $2.71 billion in the MCU. Let us check how much Chris Pratt’s films are worth!

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt arrived in the MCU a few years later, in 2014, with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Unlike the previous two, Chris, all the GOTG films were directed by James Gunn and are widely appreciated by the fans. Check them out here:

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – $773,350,376

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – $863,756,903

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – $845,555,777

Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is worth $2.48 billion and is surprisingly in second place; check it out

Chris Hemsworth – $2.71 billion

Chris Pratt – $2.48 billion

Chris Evans – $2.24 billion

All their MCU movies are available on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

