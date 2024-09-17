Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office on its second weekend only. The film starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega in crucial roles is enjoying a fun ride at the cinemas, and it is hard to imagine that the studio once tried to release it on the streaming platform. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, Tim Burton fought with the Warner Bros. studio over the film’s costs and distribution. They were not happy about spending an estimated $147 million on a sequel to a thirty-six-year-old movie. According to The New York Times, the studio agreed to a theatrical release only if the budget was under $100 million and the film cost $99 million to produce.

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest report of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s worldwide box office collection, the film has already crossed a significant milestone. The trade analyst reports that Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega’s movie has grossed $28.7 million in international markets. It has reached a $76.3 million international cume over 76 markets.

The report further stated that at the North American box office, Tim Burton’s film had collected $188 million; adding it to its international, it reached $264.3 million. Therefore, the film has crossed the $250 million mark during its second weekend at the cinemas. It has also been mentioned that the movie came with a $100 million price tag sans the marketing cost. Hence, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has already collected 164.3% of its production cost. The film is reportedly eyeing a $410 million-$460 million run worldwide.

The film by Tim Burton is the sequel to his breakthrough film, Beetlejuice, which was released in 1988. The sequel, starring Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Defoe alongside the OG cast, was released on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

