It Ends With Us is not ending its theatrical run as it continues to reach significant milestones at the box office. The movie has already proven to be profitable for the makers, who invested only $25 million in its production. The romance drama is a hit among the audience, and the negative publicity owing to the drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni did not have a negative impact on the film’s collections. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is just a few millions away from surpassing Alien: Romulus and becoming the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year. However, with the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it might become a difficult task for this Blake Lively starrer. However, the film has had a great run, staying in the top 5 in the US. The movie deals with a very mature and sensitive subject of domestic abuse. Many people struggle to break free from an abusive relationship, and this movie might resonate with them, and they might find the courage to break out of it.

In his latest report, trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us has grossed a solid $7.3 million at the overseas box office on its fifth weekend. The film has dipped only 32.4% from last weekend. The film reached a $180.9 million international cume this weekend in over 60 markets. The movie has yet to be released in a few other regions overseas.

In the US, It Ends With Us has collected $144.9 million so far, and adding that to its international cume, the film has reached a global cume of $325.8 million. The movie was made on a budget of only $25 million. It is eyeing a $350 million run globally in its lifetime.

The movie revolves around Blake Lively‘s Lily Bloom, who meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters, her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy. It Ends With Us was released on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

