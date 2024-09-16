Deadpool & Wolverine continues its glorious run and is all set to surpass Disney’s blockbuster animated feature Frozen’s global haul very soon. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been entertaining the audience worldwide, and their love is helping them achieve new box office milestones. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Frozen was released in 2013 and was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, The Snow Queen. It was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and features the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana. The movie won several accolades, including Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. It also won two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds swept us off our feet with their engaging banters and amazing chemistry on-screen. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed an incredible $5.7 million overseas on its 8th weekend, facing a dip of 32.1% from last weekend. It played over 52 markets. Deadpool 3 by Shawn Levy has reached a $683.5 million cume at the international box office.

In the US, Deadpool & Wolverine has collected $621.5 million in the US so far, and allied with the overseas cume, its global cume has hit $1.3 billion. Therefore, the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer is just over a million away from beating Frozen’s $1.30 billion global haul. The Marvel biggie will easily achieve that today and become the 22nd highest-grossing film of all time. It is then expected to go after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s $1.31 billion haul next weekend.

The Shawn Levy-directed Marvel movie Deadpool 3, which was released on July 26, is eyeing a $1.33 billion—$1.34 billion run at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

