Deadpool & Wolverine has not gotten lost in the crowd of other releases yet. This Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is on its way to beating Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s domestic run to become one of the highest-grossing films at the US box office. It is also expected to beat The Avengers soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was directed by Shawn Levy and marked the return of Hugh as Wolverine after 2017’s Logan. The Star Wars film was released in 2017 and was directed by Rian Johnson. It was the second Star Wars sequel trilogy film after The Force Awakens. The film featured an ensemble cast including Mark Hamil, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro. It was reportedly the highest-grossing film of 2017 at the worldwide box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $1.4 million on the 8th Friday, a drop of just 19.1% from last Friday. The Marvel biggie lost another 325 theatres. It has now reached a $617.7 million cume in the United States, which means the movie is less than $3 million away from beating Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s $620.2 million domestic run during this weekend.

When Deadpool & Wolverine beat Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie will become the 14th highest-grossing film at the US box office. After that, the movie will beat The Avengers’ $623.4 million in its domestic run as the 13th highest-grossing movie ever and the 5th highest-grossing comic book movie of all time in the United States. The film is eyeing $5 million–$ 5.5 million on its 8th weekend.

The MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26 and has collected $673.90 million at the international box office, reaching $1.29 billion globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

