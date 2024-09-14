Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves are two of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, with multiple heart-thumping action movies in their filmographies. However, Mission: Impossible and John Wick have completely different fan bases, and the fans wait with baited breaths for their installments to drop at the cinemas. Cruise starrer franchise has seven movies so far, and the eighth one is in the making. Meanwhile, there are only four movies in the Reeves-led film series. Let’s see which franchise is leading by how much at the worldwide box office.

About the Mission: Impossible Franchise:

This Tom Cruise starrer is an American action spy film series based on the 1966 television series by Bruce Geller. It follows Tom’s Ethan Hunt, an Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent. It is one of the highest-grossing franchises ever at the worldwide box office. Several renowned actors have been a part of the franchise; among them, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames have recurring roles.

The latest movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise was last year’s Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. It reportedly underperformed at the box office due to the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in the same month. But that did not stop Tom Cruise, as he is already filming the next installment, which also made news because of its alleged ballooned budget. It is said to have gone above $300 million.

Check out the Mission: Impossible movies in the ascending order-

7. Mission: Impossible III –$398.47 million

6. Mission Impossible – $457.69 million

5. Mission: Impossible 2 – $546.38 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $567.53 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $682.71 million

2. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.71 million

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $791.65 million

About John Wick –

It is a neo-noir film series created by Derek Kolstad and starringstarring Keanu Reeves as the titular character. Keanu’s character is a legendary hitman unwillingly drawn back into the criminal world after retiring. The franchise came into being almost two decades after Tom Cruise’s first MI movie came out in 1996. The John Wick world is expanding, and a spin-off, John Wick Presents: Ballerina, with Ana de Armas in the lead, is set to be released next year.

After the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 last year, the film crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Let us see the films’ collections globally.

4. John Wick – $86.08 million

3. John Wick: Chapter 2 – $174.34 million

2. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – $328.34 million

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 – $440.18 million

Mission: Impossible Vs John Wick

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible is leading by many points because of one primary advantage that arrived almost three decades ago. Over time, the fans of this series have grown exponentially. This series has three more movies than Keanu Reeves’s John Wick. The sum total of Cruise’s film series is approximately $4.13 billion, and that of Reeves’ films is $1.02 billion.

Tom Cruise is in the lead with around 304.90% more revenue. His Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled to be released in 2025. Meanwhile, there is nothing much on Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

