Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s horror comedy, is performing efficiently at the box office in North America. It is now all set to surpass another horror sci-fi movie of the year in the United States. It is eyeing to beat A Quiet Place: Day One’s US haul during this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

Lupita Nyong’o’s movie is the 12th highest-grossing film of the year. It is part of the A Quiet Place franchise but a prequel and a spin-off at the same time. It does not follow the Abbott family. The movie was directed by Michael Sarnoski and featured Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn in the lead role alongside Lupita.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released last Friday in the US, and its full-week box office report is positive. According to Luiz Fernando’s latest box office data, it scored the 2nd highest-grossing full week ever for September in North America. The movie starring Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton collected around $4.9 million on Thursday, registering the second biggest Thursday ever for September releases. It has faced a dip of 9.3% from Wednesday and is only behind IT’s $7.2 million.

Michael Keaton received a lot of appreciation for this eccentric role in the first film in 1988. He has reprised his role and is receiving equal love from the fans. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara have also reprised their respective roles. The horror comedy has reached a $136.4 million cume in the United States. It is expected to beat A Quiet Place: Day One’s US haul today. Lupita Nyong’o‘s film collected $138.9 million in its domestic run.

Beetlejuice 2 is less than $3 million away from beating A Quiet Place: Day One, and then it will become the second highest-grossing horror film post-COVID. Tim Burton’s movie has received a B+ rating on CinemaScore.

Tim Burton helmed Beetlejuice, which starred Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara, and was released in the United States on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

