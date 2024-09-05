Winona Ryder At The Box Office: From Dracula To Mr Deeds, This Versatile Actress Has Grossed Over $1 Billion With Her Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Winona Ryder rose to superstardom in the late 1980s with Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. Before her arrest in 2001 and subsequent hiatus, Ryder was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. After her breakout role as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice, Ryder went on to star in several iconic films, such as Heathers and Edward Scissorhands alongside Johnny Depp, which performed well at the box office.

Ryder was not only a bankable star but was also beloved by critics. In the early 90s, Ryder starred in several critically acclaimed films and won two consecutive Oscar nominations at the Age of 23. In 1994, Ryder, who portrayed tomboy Jo March in Little Women, was nominated for best leading actress. A year before, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Age of Innocence. In 1992, Winona Ryder was cast alongside Keanu Reeves in Dracula, which remains one of her highest-grossing movies to date.

Winona Ryder, who has been part of over 30 films, has grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. Her five highest-grossing films alone have made over $1 billion. Before her career was derailed due to an unfortunate shoplifting incident in 2001, Ryder was considered one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses, who was cast as the lead in almost every genre, including Horror, comedy, sci-fi, and Romance.

Ryder’s highest-grossing film to date is 2009’s sci-fi flick Star Trek, which made over $300 million. This was Ryder’s first big-budget film following her hiatus. The 2010 drama film Black Swan is her second highest-grossing movie, followed by the 1992 horror flick Dracula, which made over $200 million.

The movie Ryder, filmed before her arrest in 2001, is her fourth top earner. The comedy film Mr Deeds, starring Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder, was filmed before Ryder was caught shoplifting in December 2001 but was released in June 2002. Meanwhile, Ridley Scott’s 1997 film Alien: Resurrection is her fifth highest-grossing movie. Let’s take a look at her five highest-grossing films.

Star Trek (2009) – $386.8 Million Black Swan (2010) – $331.2 Million Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) – $215.8 Million Mr. Deeds (2002) – $171.2 Million Alien: Resurrection (1997) – $160.7 Million

After Ryder’s self-imposed three-year break from acting in 2001, she worked on several indie films and TV movies before taking on small roles in biggies like Star Trek and Black Swan. However, Ryder failed to achieve the level of fame she had in the 1990’s.

Winona Ryder will next be seen in Burton’s sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is tracking to be her career’s Top Five earners.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

