Ready to embark on a jungle journey through the Lion King universe? We will rate every film in this venerable franchise, from Simba’s incredible ascent to the cutest sidekicks in the jungle. Let’s settle in for a circle-of-life trip and relive the beloved songs that brought us to tears, laughs, and heartfelt outbursts of “Hakuna Matata.”

Whether you’re a hopelessly die-hard fan or just in for a bit of nostalgia, prepare to be amazed. Here’s a ranking of the top picks in The Lion King saga.

The Lion King 1½

Let’s kick things off with The Lion King 1 ½—this film is a damn fun, laugh-packed romp with Timon and Pumbaa—but it’s got its quirks. From breaking the fourth wall to delivering punchy jokes, it’s a decent sequel but lacks the musical spark of its predecessors. The animation looks a bit budget-cut, and aside from that catchy opening song, the soundtrack doesn’t really stand out. Disney probably made the right call by sending this one straight to DVD. But again, huge props to the writers who curated such an intriguing story, even though it wasn’t the best among other Lion King flicks.

The film, dubbed by Pumbaa, revolves around the background saga of Timon and Pumbaa—basically covering their behind-the-scenes stuff. Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella add their own hilarious charm. It’s a light-hearted look at how these two sidekicks were involved in Simba’s journey. One hilarious example? When Rafiki introduces Simba as the new Pridelands heir, the animals aren’t bowing in respect—they’re ducking from a Pumbaa-produced stink bomb that has everyone in the back row incapacitated.

The Lion King 2016

The Lion King (2016) is the kinda film that, despite having a budget of $260M, didn’t stand up to the fans’ expectations. Why? The answer’s pretty simple. This flick was practically a scene-for-scene recreation of the fan-fave ‘94 classic—and let’s just say it didn’t quite curate the same magic as the original film did.

Fans were excited to see what fresh twists Disney might add, but to everyone’s dismay, the production stayed almost exactly to the original script. What was the outcome? A visually spectacular movie that wasn’t particularly innovative, while being impressive.

Although the song in the film was spot-on vocally, let’s face it—no one is saying it equaled the original’s enchantment. That said, even if The Lion King (2016) is a visually stunning film (hands down!), it falls short of its predecessor’s thunderous roar.

The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar

The Lion Guard’s TV debut literally made waves among fans and critics, becoming the second most-watched Disney Junior opening movie ever. Advertised to the max, it delivered on all fronts. This film laid the groundwork for the series, introducing the Lion Guard and its key players with flair. It boasted a heart-pounding climax, showcasing the team’s skills and the mighty roar’s power.

The film wasn’t just about action—it also featured a standout soundtrack that resonated with many fans. Thanks to spot-on casting and clever references, it captured each character’s essence and reminded viewers why the franchise’s beloved animals are still true to their roots. Overall, this flick pretty much set the stage for its TV series and hit all the right notes, making it a memorable entry in the Lion King saga.

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride steps up as Disney’s spin on Romeo and Juliet—blending both love and family feuds. Old conflicts resurface when Kovu, Scar’s adopted son, wins Kiara, Simba, and Nala’s daughter. Despite their reappearance as Timon, Pumbaa, and Simba, respectively, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, and Ernie Sabella play tiny parts in this film.

This direct-to-video sequel features some traditional Disney sequel problems—less exciting characters and a decline in appeal from the first film—despite its ambitious premise. This is reflected in its low Rotten Tomatoes score. Still, The Lion King II managed to roar its way to success, raking in $464.5 million in global sales and rentals. While it may not have topped the original (because, well, old is gold!), it did carve out its niche in Disney’s sequel lineup.

The Lion Guard: The Rise of Scar

The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar had a darn excellent marketing strategy—think Mission Impossible with a hint of mystery kind of stuff. It teased just enough about Ushari and Makini, leaving fans curious. As it turned out, Makini was a fantastic addition to the franchise, while Ushari emerged as one of the series’ most sinister villains.

The movie’s plot, though straightforward, tied up nicely and made way for a significant series shift. David Oyelowo’s portrayal of Scar, emerging from the volcano’s fire, was top-notch. Despite its modest premiere audience of 2 million, the film set a new direction for the series and introduced memorable new tunes. To sum it up, this film might’ve flown under the radar, but it did roar with great impact and fresh energy.

The Lion King (2019)

With a glamorous star cast, this Lion King flick had excellent visuals. The Mandalorian’s creative director, Jon Favreau, executed a flawless photorealistic look, meticulously re-creating the original scenes.

The problem is that, despite its stunning appearance, it fell flat on the emotional front. The remake’s photorealism gave everything a somewhat dead feeling. The musical portions appeared somewhat dull, as the vivid colours from I Just Can’t Wait to Be King and Be Prepared were absent.

Therefore, even though this film is a visual extravaganza, it falls short of the legendary original film in terms of impact. It lacks roar and is all flash.

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is a glorious masterclass in tragedy, humor, and heartbreak—be it Scar’s infamous “Life’s not fair” or the gripping Pridelands power struggle—it was breathtaking right from the get-go. With a spectacular star cast with major powers like Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Rowan Atkinson, and Matthew Broderick, it’s no surprise these characters are such cultural icons.

Not only did this flick entertain audiences significantly, but but it also ignited a Disney musical revolution with beautiful anthems like “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”, “Hakuna Matata,” and “Be Prepared.” These songs influenced Future Disney hits like “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Hercules and “Friends on the Other Side” from The Princess and the Frog.

Decades later, The Lion King remains a fan favorite. With Barry Jenkins adding his touch, excitement for new Pridelands adventures is building.

