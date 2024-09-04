Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is showing a promising start, according to the industry. It could end up having one of the best debuts this year. However, it is hard for the film to beat the likes of Deadpool &Wolverine, but it will topple Dune 2 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s opening weekend collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

We have rounded up ten movies with the biggest debut weekends in North America, and if Beetlejuice 2 collects the predicted amount, it will be among this year’s top movies. Deadpool & Wolverine is the second highest-grossing film of this year, with the biggest debut in the US. The Marvel biggie is still earning great numbers and has reclaimed the top spot on the domestic list. Other movies like Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Dune 2, and Kung Fu Panda 4 on this list were really enjoyed by the fans in North America and overseas. Hence, their box office collections are impressive throughout.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, will hit the US theatres this Friday. The industry has placed its bets on the movie’s debut weekend numbers, which look promising. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Beetlejuice sequel is predicted to earn $100 million to $110 million on its 3-day opening weekend. It has been based on the pre-sales of the film. The report revealed that the pre-sales are stronger than those of Guardians of the Galaxy, which came out last year.

Now, if the prediction comes true and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earns north of $100 million at the North American box office, then it will be the third film to open with those numbers and the third biggest opening weekend of 2024. Check out the list of the top ten movies with the biggest opening weekend here:

Deadpool & Wolverine – $211.43 million Inside Out 2 – $154.20 million Dune: Part Two – $82.50 million Twisters – $81.25 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $80.00 million Despicable Me 4 – $75.00 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $58.40 million Kung Fu Panda 4 – $57.98 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die – $56.52 million A Quiet Place: Day One – $52.20 million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has the potential to push Dune 2 from the top 3 and grab that spot with its excellent opening. It is also expected to earn between $35 million and $45 million on a 5-day opening weekend. It is looking to debut with $135 million to $155 million opening weekend globally.

The movie will be released in the US on September 6.

