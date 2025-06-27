Disney holds the crown for the most-streamed show right now with Ironheart, even though it picked up a modest 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and faced early attacks from review bombers. The three-episode premiere arrived on Disney+ on June 24, 2025, and quickly turned heads and sparked conversations everywhere.

Ironheart follows Riri Williams, a fresh face for many Marvel fans, after her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Riri’s story begins far from a straight-laced hero, with her getting tangled up in a criminal group led by the Hood. The first episodes set a tone where her journey feels a bit by-the-numbers but still shows flashes of brilliance.

‘IRONHEART’ is currently the #1 trending show on Disney+ U.S. pic.twitter.com/JOeCbI61o4 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 26, 2025

Ironheart Tops Disney+ Charts Despite Mixed Reviews

Loki and WandaVision won more praise from critics, but Ironheart tops Disney+ charts in the US and Canada, according to FlixPatrol. Snow White’s live-action remake has more global streams, yet Ironheart stands firm as the most-watched Disney+ show across North America, per Screenrant.

That success came despite a wave of bad-faith reviews before the show even dropped. Hours ahead of release, Rotten Tomatoes displayed a harsh 32% audience score, though the issue was fixed later, and it is now standing at 61%. Ironheart sits at 3.8 on IMDb, lagging behind Secret Invasion by more than a star.

Marvel Fans Embrace Riri Williams’ MCU Debut

It’s not surprising to see Ironheart pulling in big numbers, given the weight Marvel properties carry. Still, doubts lingered since Riri never had the fame of Marvel’s mainstays like Loki or even She-Hulk. Yet the numbers show viewers are giving this new hero a chance.

Audiences seem drawn to the lively cast and the links to Iron Man, the MCU’s iconic star, which might have boosted Riri’s appeal. One viewer wrote on X, “After watching ironheart, shehulk, agatha, and echo, my respect for ms marvel has increased so much. it was such a fun little show. i really hope they make a season 2.” Another tweeted, “Loving the Ironheart show! We need more Riri in Marvel games.”

after watching ironheart, shehulk, agatha, and echo, my respect for ms marvel has increased so much. it was such a fun little show. i really hope they make a season 2. — Ałi (@alixtwt) June 27, 2025

Loving the Ironheart show! We need more Riri in Marvel games — Chioke Blacksheare (@ChiokeAllenB) June 27, 2025

A third said, “Ironheart is a legit show so far. I was a doubter at first but it’s dope. I can see why a certain section of the internet hates it lol,” while someone else wrote, “You don’t like ironheart cool BUT if ya reason is bc of skin color or the fact she a women.. aye man racism and being a sexist is your thing..”

Ironheart is a legit show sho far. I was a doubter at first but it’s dope. I can see why a certain section of the internet hates it lol — Sauceless (@Sauceless_E) June 27, 2025

You don’t like ironheart cool BUT if ya reason is bc of skin color or the fact she a women.. aye man racism and being a sexist is your thing.. — ⛓SgrDaddyDom👑⛓ (@ekage1st) June 27, 2025

If Ironheart keeps this pace through the final episodes airing on July 1, there’s a good chance Riri Williams will get more time to shine on screen. Whether or not she joins the Young Avengers, her future in the MCU already looks brighter than many expected.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Alex Agrees To Kate’s Request, Xander & Philip Shake Hands While Cat & Chad Hang Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News