Moana 2 is still afloat at the box office despite facing multiple releases, and it recently surpassed Despicable Me 3 at the all-time highest-grossing list to further solidify its position in the top 50. It has also beaten Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as one of the top 30 all time highest-grossing films ever in the United States. Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie was released in 2022 and is the second installment in the Black Panther franchise. It was directed by Ryan Coogler featuring Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. The story was changed due to Chadwick Boseman’s death.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collected $453.8 million in its domestic run. The MCU flick earned $859.2 million worldwide. Now, based on Luix Fernando’s report, Moana 2 surpassed the domestic haul of Black Panther 2 as the #29 highest-grossing film of all time in the US.

The Moana sequel collected a solid $2.9 million on its 10th three-day weekend, just a drop of -31% from last weekend, despite losing 330 theatres on Friday. The sequel has hit a $454.06 million cume in the United States, thus surpassing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $453.8 million US haul. It is around $5 million away from surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron as the 28th highest-grossing film of all time in the US.

Moana 2 has earned $583.27 million internationally, and adding that to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $1.04 billion. The film has also been made available online.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Worldwide Box Office: Becomes #2 Highest-Grossing Video Game Adaptation Of All Time By Surpassing Detective Pikachu!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News