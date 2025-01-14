Universal Pictures’ Wicked is a box office juggernaut in the United States, and it has now beaten MCU’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. It scored strong numbers again this weekend, and with that, it has moved up in the all-time grosser list in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie is the second film in the Avengers franchise starring Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner in the lead roles. It was released in 2015, and Joss Whedon directed it. The movie opened with a $191.27 million gross. Age of Ultron collected $459.00 million at the US box office and a staggering $946.01 million overseas. Thus, the MCU movie’s worldwide total was $1.40 billion. It was the 27th highest-grossing film of all time in the United States.

Wicked has been performing well consistently at cinemas in North America. It once again stunned the exhibitors with its fantastic collection on the 8th three-day weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the musical adaptation collected a solid $5.1 million this weekend.

It lost 320 theatres last Friday and is also available on digital platforms. Despite dipping 48.7% from last week, the movie has collected $459 million so far at the box office in North America.

#27 Wicked – $459,021,100

#28 Avengers: Age of Ultron – $459,005,868

Therefore, Wicked has surpassed the domestic collection of Avengers: Age of Ultron in the US, becoming the 27th highest-grossing film of all time. The musical fantasy’s next target is Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope’s $460.99 million US haul.

It has also been showing promising performances at the international box office, reaching a $238.28 million international cume. Ariana Grande‘s film is close to reaching the $700 million mark and stands at a $697.80 million worldwide cume.

Wicked was released in theatres on November 22. During the first week of its digital release, it set a new record with its premium VOD sales in the US and Canada. According to reports, it collected over $70 million in the first week, surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $40 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

