Hollywood movies, especially superhero flicks, are loved and enjoyed a lot by fans in India. The MCU, in particular, is very popular here, and along with other Hollywood movies, it boosts the exhibitors’ business in India. However, it saw a significant decline from 2023 to 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine and a couple of films performed well last year, but it was not enough, as the box office number failed to surpass the 1000 crore mark for the first time in seven years. Scroll below for the deets.

Several films released last year, including Joker 2 and Dune 2. For the unversed, India is a big market for Hollywood movies. Over the years, we have seen Hollywood films doing tremendous business at the Indian box office. Out of all, superhero films from Marvel have contributed an impressive chunk of business.

According to Ormax, in 2023, Hollywood movies earned over 1100 crores at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! Hollywood films amassed a cumulative sum of 1139 crores in 2023, but in 2024, there was a sharp decline of 17%, with 941 crores coming in. There are a few reasons responsible for this downgrade.

Possible reasons behind the decline:

Lack of MCU movies

In 2024, only one MCU movie was released: Deadpool & Wolverine. Although it was a strategic decision by Marvel, it affected the overall Hollywood collection at the Indian box office. In 2023, there were three MCU releases: Ant-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and The Marvels. Though Deadpool 3 scored a century, it wasn’t enough.

Lack of movies starring Hollywood’s A-List actors

In 2023, major releases were starring some of the top Hollywood A-list stars. From Barbie and Oppenheimer to Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and Fast X. Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan have a large fanbase here, and people anticipate their films. Nolan’s film was a super hit with a 129 crore net collection. Tom Cruise’s MI 7 might have underperformed at the overall box office, but it was hit in India with its 120 crore net collection. Barbie and John Wick 4 were also in the category of semi-hit. Fast X was also a big hit, showing that people enjoy watching these big Hollywood stars on the big screen.

Dune 2 was released in 2024. Even though it had an ensemble cast led by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, the film was not a hit in India and collected an estimated 30 crore. The star factor also plays an important role in a film’s success.

Average ticket price

In 2024, the average ticket price (ATP) was the highest compared to the overall average ticket price of the other movies released in India. It was a staggering 83% higher for the Holly flicks, as the Hollywood ATP was Rs 245, and the overall ATP was Rs 134. It did affect the overall footfalls of Hollywood films at the Indian box office.

As a result, Hollywood releases failed to surpass the 1000 crore mark at the Indian box office last year. This has happened for the first time in the last seven years, excluding 2020 and 2021, when the world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the top 10 Hollywood grossers at the Indian box office in 2024 (net collection):

Deadpool & Wolverine – 135.25 crore Mufasa: The Lion King – 133.87 crore* Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 106 crore Venom: The Last Dance – 55 crore Kung Fu Panda 4 – 44 crore Inside Out 2 – 33 crores Dune 2 – 30 crore Moana 2 – 30 crore Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 27 crore Joker 2 – 13.30 crore

It might change this year as multiple biggies are scheduled to be released, including Captain America: Brave New World, James Gunn’s Superman, and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

