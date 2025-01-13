Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globe-winning Wicked still moves smoothly at the global box office. The movie has yet to be released in Japan, but it will soon cross the next big milestone. It has a stronghold at the US box office, but the overseas market has shown enough promising results. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie might even surpass the global haul of Dune 2, the first blockbuster film of 2024. It is reportedly the highest-grossing musical adaptation and has been trending since its release. It is the first installment of the two-part movie, and a few weeks back, the title was unveiled. The sequel is scheduled to be released in November of this year, titled Wicked: For Good. The musical fantasy won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the 82nd Golden Globes Award, which was held a few days back.

Wicked has already been released online, yet the film is performing really well at the cinemas, which is a positive factor. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the musical fantasy collected a solid $5.6 million on its 8th weekend overseas, experiencing a drop of -48.1% from last weekend. It has earned similar numbers at the US box office as well.

The movie dropped 50.1% while collecting $5 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the US box office. It has managed to earn that number despite losing 320 theatres on Friday and being available on digital. Ariana Grande’s movie hits a $458.9 million cume in North America, and it will beat Avengers: Age of Ultron’s $459 million run in the US today. It is reportedly eyeing a $470 million run in the United States.

Adding the domestic cume to Wicked’s $238.7 million international cume over 80 markets, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $697.6 million. The movie is less than $3 million away from the $700 million milestone. It might even surpass Dune 2’s $714.44 million worldwide haul. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy is currently eyeing a $720 million to $750 million global run.

Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

