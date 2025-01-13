Mufasa: The Lion King might have lost its crown at the box office chart in North America to Den of Thieves 2, but it has crossed a major milestone worldwide. The film might not be as successful as its predecessor, the 2019 movie The Lion King, but it is also a box office success. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie had a slow start at the box office and lost to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, it picked up pace after Christmas and has been consistently earning decent numbers at the box office both domestically and globally. For the unversed, the Disney feature was made on an estimated budget of $200 million, and it has raked in over 2.5 times the price tag.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King has crossed the $500 million mark worldwide. It collected a solid $13.2 million on the fourth three-day weekend, just a 43.6% drop from the last boosted weekend despite losing 305 theatres on Friday. The animated feature has hit a $188.8 million cume in the United States. It is expected to collect a $230 million to $260 million run in North America.

The Disney feature has scored a strong number at the international box office. The movie earned a spectacular $27.9 million on its fourth weekend at the overseas markets. It has dipped just 47.9% from last weekend, crossing the $350 million at the international box office. The movie has collected $350.9 million so far at the international box office, crossing the $500 million mark.

Mufasa: The Lion King has hit a $539.7 million global cume. The Disney feature is eyeing a $650 million to $700 million run at the worldwide box office. It has collected 169.85% more than the production budget. The animated feature will be way below The Lion King’s worldwide haul, as it collected $1.66 billion during its run.

Mufasa, which was released in the theatres on December 20, is now eyeing a global run of $650 million to $700 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

