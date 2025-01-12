American actress Demi Moore has been all over the news for her amazing speech at the 82nd Golden Globes Award Ceremony. She won the Golden Globe for her performance in The Substance, which was a box office success, bringing us to the subject of our article! We would rank the last five films of the seasoned actress at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Moore started her career as a model and then joined the cast of the soap opera General Hospital, gradually rising to prominence in the early 1980s. Demi gained recognition with St Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. Then, the actress became a Hollywood star with Ghost, and her success continued with films like Indecent Proposal and Disclosure. She reportedly became the world’s highest-paid actress in 1995.

Demi Moore’s career was renewed after her portrayal of an aging celebrity in the body horror film The Substance. It was released last year and earned 365.1% more than its modest production budget. The satirical body horror flick also featured Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in key roles besides Moore. The film collected $16.46 million in the US and a staggering $62.6 million overseas, mounting its worldwide haul to $79.07 million.

Demi’s career got renewed with her 2024 movie, and let’s take a look at the actress’s last five movies at the worldwide box office, including The Substance.

Very Good Girls (2013) – $10,963

Blind (2016) – $98,280

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) – $29.11 million

Rough Night (2017) – $47.3 million

The Substance (2024) – $79.07 million

According to The Numbers, Demi Moore has appeared as a leading actress in 21 films with a $1.6 billion aggregate box office worldwide. Her box office numbers might not be as great as her peak days, but she indeed has a new lease of life professionally. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has I Love Boosters in the pipeline.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

