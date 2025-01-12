Gladiator II is nearing the end of its theatrical run, and before that, it ensured that it touched a significant milestone globally. The film has climbed up the list of 2024’s highest-grossing films as it surpassed the worldwide collection of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. However, it might not be able to surpass the original film’s global total. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was one of the most expensive films of last year, as it reportedly had a budget of $250 million. The film reportedly needs 2.5 times the production budget to account for the marketing costs and the shares each theatre takes from the ticket sales, as per Screen Rant. The sequel would have needed $625 million to reach the break-even point. However, it is an impossible task for the film.

In addition to everything, Gladiator II had to face a lot of competition at the cinemas, including Moana 2, Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed only $315K on 8th Friday. The film experienced a drop of -63.8% from last week as it played across 1329 theatres. It has reached a $170.1 million cume in the United States.

It has earned $281.68 million overseas, and adding the domestic cume to it, the film’s worldwide cume has hit the $450 million mark. Ridley Scott‘s movie now stands at a $451.79 million cume worldwide. The sequel has surpassed the worldwide collection of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as the 11th highest-grossing film of 2024. The Tim Burton directorial collected $451.1 million in its global run.

Gladiator II might not enter the top 10 by beating Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.10 million worldwide haul. The movie is already available on digital platforms on VOD. It was released in US theatres on November 22 and the week before that overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

