Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remained at #3 in the domestic box office chart and has also beaten Nosferatu on Friday. The action-adventure flick is set to cross a major milestone in North America. It will only be the second video game movie to hit a significant mark at the US box office. It has also surpassed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Kung Fu Panda 4, and is now after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s domestic. Scroll below for the deets.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in 2024 and is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The monster film directed by Adam Wingard received positive reveiws from the critics. Due to the success of the film, a sequel is in the making and is expected to be released in 2027.

The MonsterVerse movie was made on a reported budget between $135 and $150 million. It collected $196.35 million at the domestic box office, which will now be surpassed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire performed phenomenally at the international box office, with a global haul of $571.75 million. It is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a franchise record number on its 4th Friday. It dropped 67.7% from the previous boost on Friday after losing -164 theatres. The movie has grossed $2.2 million across over 3,582. The report further stated Sonic Movie 2 collected $2.5 million, and Sonic the Hedgehog earned $1.8 million, while they played across more theatres than Sonic 3. Jeff Fowler’s film has reached a $195.7 million cume in the United States, beating Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4’s $193.6 million runs as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024.

It will soon surpass Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.35 million domestic haul to become the 9th highest-grossing film of last year. It is expected to earn $7.5-$9 million on its 4th three-day weekend in the US. The film will thus cross the $200 million mark and become the second videogame adaptation only to cross the $200 million mark in the US.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has surpassed the global hauls of Alien: Romulus and It Ends With Us’ $350 million+ hauls. The movie by Jeff Fowler was released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

