Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s political action thriller Game Changer is enjoying a decent run at the box office. It scored the biggest Sankranti opening of all time. There’s been a dip in box office collections on Saturday. Scroll below for the latest update in all languages on day 2.

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer was released worldwide on January 10, 2024. The release coincided with the Sankranti holiday, one of the biggest occasions in South India. The film enjoyed massive pre-release hype, especially because Ram Charan is playing a double role.

Day 2 Box Office Update

As per the latest box office update, Game Changer earned 22 crores in all languages in India. Ram Charan’s political action thriller has suffered a dip of 59% compared to 54 crores minted on the opening day. While the early reviews were favorable, there’s been a negative trend running against the film, which is impacting the footfalls at the ticket windows.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Game Changer below:

Day 1: 54 crores

Day 2: 22 crores

Total: 76 crores

With a much-needed jump in the collections, Shankar’s directorial has the potential to enter the 100 crore club today. It must make the most of the weekend holiday, to achieve the box office milestone!

Game Changer vs Acharya

Ram Charan was last seen in Telugu action drama, Acharya (2022), co-starring Chiranjeevi. It made a fantastic opening with 37.20 crores coming on the opening day. It was followed by a dip of 76% on the second day as 8.70 crores more added to the kitty.

In comparison, Game Changer is at a much better spot. In fact, the two-day total are 65% higher.

More about Game Changer

The ensemble cast features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. It is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Game Changer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 400-500 crores.

