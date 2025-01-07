Megastar Chiranjeevi is working on several exciting projects. His upcoming film is Vishwambhara with director Mallidi Vassishta. After this, he will start shooting for a gangster drama directed by Srikanth Odela.

At a recent event, Chiranjeevi spoke about his family’s success. He expressed his pride in their achievements in the film industry.

Chiranjeevi described his brother Pawan Kalyan and son Ram Charan as his most significant accomplishments. He said, “Pawan Kalyan is my achievement. Ram Charan is my achievement. All the kids in my family are my achievements. I feel proud when I see them.”

Chiranjeevi was the first in his family to join the film industry. Later, his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu also entered the field. His son, nephews, and niece followed the same path, pursuing careers in acting and filmmaking.

The actor compared his family to Bollywood’s famous Kapoor family. He said the Kapoor family inspired him to dream big for his own family. Chiranjeevi shared that Pawan Kalyan reminded him of his old wish. He had hoped their family would be like the Kapoor family, with many successful actors.

He also recalled feeling grateful when a newspaper called his family “the Kapoor family of the South.” He credited the audience’s love and support for this success.

Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude for this recognition. He said their family’s achievements were possible only because of the audience.

Recently, Pawan Kalyan attended a pre-release event for his nephew Ram Charan’s movie Game Changer. Their interaction at the event reflected their strong bond. Chiranjeevi and his family continue to show love and support for each other.

This unity and success make Chiranjeevi proud of his Mega family’s journey.

