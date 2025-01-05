Pawan Kalyan, the OG star of Tollywood, who now is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is always praised for his dynamic personality and is known for his speeches.

The actor was seen expressing his appreciation for books and how they transformed his life during the 35th Vijayawada Book Fair inauguration at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground.

Pawan Kalyan stated that his love for books began in Class VII and credited Rabindranath Tagore for inspiring him, as Tagore himself never attended school and learned everything at home.

Pawan Kalyan unveiled the book ‘PV Narasimha Rao’s Literary Life’ by A Krishna Rao. He revealed that his love for literature was cultivated early by his parents, which influenced and shaped his life. His father created a love for reading classics, while his mother encouraged devotional reading, sparking his passion for books.

He also revealed how he would ask his sister-in-law for pocket money to buy these books and yet would fall into a storage of money.

Pawan spoke about his inspiration, like ‘Amrutham Kurisina Rathi’ by Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a translation of Mark Twain’s writings, Nanduri Rammohan Rao’s ‘Viswa Darsanam,’ Kesavareddy’s ‘Athadu Adavini Jayinchadu,’ Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s ‘Veyi Padagalu,’ and others, including serialized stories like ‘Haha Huhu’ in ‘Andhra Patrika.’

He also drew inspiration from authors such as Gurnam Joshua, C. Purushottam, Gopichand, Bandopadhyay, Nani Palkhivala, and many more.

Pawan Kalyan recalled his remuneration for the blockbuster 1998 film ‘Tholi Prema.’ The film is a love story starring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy.

He recalled saying, “I received a remuneration of Rs 15 lakhs for ‘Tholi Prema’ and immediately rushed to a bookstore to purchase many books. I felt like I was entering a bank vault. Books have always been my prized possessions. I almost spent a lakh and more to purchase the books,” and the video has gone viral.

He also recalled how reluctant he was to purchase his favourite books, stating, “I wouldn’t hesitate to give away ₹1 crore, but I think twice before parting with a book from my collection. If someone asks for a book, I’d rather buy them a copy than give away mine.

Pawan Kalyan is all set to return to the big screen with ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in March. The film is set to be a periodic saga. He will also feature in films like OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh.

