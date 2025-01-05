Kantara star Rishab Shetty celebrated eight years of his directorial Kannada film, Kirik Party. He recently shared a post on X commemorating 8 years of the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. The film, which featured Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, also marked their debuts in the Kannada film industry.

“8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories. Here’s to your love and support that made the Kirik Party so special. Thank you so much, maga @rakshitshetty, for this unforgettable journey,” Rishab wrote. However, he did not

did not mention the Pushpa actress in his post.

ಕಿರಿಕ್ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದ ಭಾಗವಾಗಿ 8 ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಕಳೆದಿವೆ,

ಅನೇಕ ಸುಂದರ ನೆನಪುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಈ ಪಯಣವನ್ನು ಅರ್ಥಪೂರ್ಣವನ್ನಾಗಿಸಿವೆ.

ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. 8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories.

Here’s to your love and support… pic.twitter.com/67ehO9dnOz — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) December 30, 2024

Rishab had only mentioned his brother Rakshit in the post and did not name other artists from the film. Fans were quick to notice Rashmika’s omission and wondered if the move stemmed from the actress’ split from Rakshit. “Although it was not fair of some people to diss her because she broke her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. It was sad for the fans but it’s their life. They moved on and the healthy thing they could have done was moved on from it too,” one user wrote.

Another user commented, “Bro intentionally ignored someone,” while another added, “Without Rashmika this movie would have been a below avg watch.” Kirik Party, a rom-com college drama with a heartfelt narrative, was released in 2016. It became a cult favorite and a landmark in Rakshit and Rashmika’s careers.

During the filming of Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty fell in love. Despite their 13-year age gap, the duo got engaged in July 2017. However, their engagement was called off by September 2018, and both parties maintained that they still respected one another.

After their breakup, Rashmika rose to fame and is now a pan-Indian actress.

Kirik Party continues to resonate with audiences due to its relatable storyline, memorable music, and compelling performances. Rishab Shetty has often been seen praising Rakshit for his performance but not mentioning Rashmika Mandanna in his interviews. The same goes for Rashmika, as she has not mentioned either of their names or has not been seen appreciating the Kannada film industry.

On the career front, Rakshit Shetty has been appearing in Kannada cinema and winning hearts with critically acclaimed performances in films like 777 Charlie and the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello series. Rishab Shetty will next appear in the blockbuster 2022 movie Kantara’s prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. He will also feature Jai Hanuman and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who just starred in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, will next be seen in Chhaava, starring opposite Vicky Kaushal. She has also been cast in Thaama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and is gearing up for Animal 2.

