Rashmika Mandanna has once again won the hearts of her fans with her performance in the recent release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika’s return as Srivalli, alongside Allu Arjun’s Pushpa character, has been overpowering the box office since its release.

Amid this success, the Pushpa 2 actress disclosed a major rationale why she can’t say no to fans when they ask for photos.

Rashmika Mandanna Feels ‘Unfair’ If She Denies Photo To Someone

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the South actress stated, “I feel that it’s unfair to deny a photo to someone because I feel like today I am who I am because of the love that I receive. And I am very well aware of it.” She further added, “I respect everyone’s time, everyone’s effort.”

With this assertion, Rashmika expressed her gratitude to her fans for making her popular and allowing her to reach the position she is in today. She also underscored that she respects everyone’s time and efforts. This is the rationale for why denying a fan’s request for a photo would feel unfair to her.

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Times When She Can’t Give Enough Attention To Her Fans

While describing how she admires everyone’s effort and time, the Animal actress also opened up about concerns where she fails to give sufficient time to her fans. Rashmika clarified that time constraints become an issue during busy times, like at airports or in rushed situations. As a result, she cannot give ideal time to those who wish to take a photo with her.

The actress stated, “Of course, when you are running to places, the flights aren’t going to wait for you. So you’re like, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry, I’m just gonna go and finish that off.’ But, you know, I feel like that’s really not nice, and I try my best to give my little time to whoever wants it or asks for it.”

Further, the Pushpa 2 actress ended her statement by proclaiming that she can never be mean to anyone, as it’s not in her nature.

What’s Next For Rashmika Mandanna After Pushpa 2?

With Pushpa 2 recently released in theaters, Rashmika Mandanna shared in her discussion with Pinkvilla that she will soon be working on her next project, Thama. For those who might not know, Thama will be the next venture of Maddock Films under Maddock’s Supernatural Universe, featuring Rashmika and Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actors. The film is set to release on Diwali 2025.

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: From Allu Arjun’s Stampede To Mohan Babu’s Family Feud: 5 Controversies That Shook Tollywood In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News