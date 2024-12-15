The South Indian film industry, often known for its private nature, has recently been the subject of a wave of controversies. In 2024, various incidents involving prominent actors, directors, and choreographers brought the industry under scrutiny. From family disputes to tragic events and legal issues, Tollywood’s reputation has been affected. As the year nears its end, we look back at some key controversies that shook Tollywood in 2024.

Allu Arjun’s Stampede Tragedy

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun found himself at the center of controversy following a tragic incident at the premiere of his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. On December 4, a stampede-like situation occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when the actor arrived at the venue. This resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the critical hospitalization of her son. Allu Arjun faced legal consequences when a case was filed against him. He was briefly arrested and presented in court but later received interim bail from the High Court. The incident raised questions about safety measures at movie events and the responsibilities of stars in such situations.

Akkineni Nagarjuna & Family Involved In Controversy

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna’s family was embroiled in controversy when Forest Minister Konda Surekha made derogatory comments about them. Surekha accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of being responsible for the divorce of actor Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha. She also made inappropriate remarks about actor Rakul Preet Singh. In response, Samantha and Rakul Preet expressed their displeasure on social media. They demanded that Surekha refrain from dragging them into political matters. The film industry supported the actors, and Nagarjuna filed a defamation lawsuit against the minister in early October.

Jani Master’s Legal Trouble

National Award-winning choreographer Jani Master was also involved in controversy this year. In September, a woman filed a complaint accusing him of sexual assault. The police booked a case against Jani Master, who was arrested. However, on October 24, the High Court granted him bail. Jani Master has been involved in other controversies, but this case added to the major troubles Tollywood faced this year.

Ramgopal Varma’s Legal Woes

Ace filmmaker Ramgopal Varma also found himself in hot waters this year. On November 25, two police teams from Andhra Pradesh visited his residence in Hyderabad to arrest him. Varma had allegedly shared edited images of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and their families. The photos were deemed offensive, which led to the investigation. However, Varma was allowed to attend the inquiry virtually instead of being arrested in person.

Mohan Babu’s Family Feud

Veteran actor Mohan Babu‘s family has faced public disputes over the years. Last year, a quarrel erupted between his sons Vishnu and Manoj, but this year, the focus shifted to Mohan Babu and his youngest son Manoj. The issue stemmed from a property dispute with Mohan Babu accusing Manoj and his wife Mounika of forcefully attempting to take over his home in Jalpally. Both parties filed separate complaints with the police. Amid the chaos, Mohan Babu lost his temper and struck a journalist with a microphone. As a result, a case was filed against the veteran actor, which added to the tension within his family.

With so many controversies taking over Tollywood in 2024, fans and insiders hope peace will return in the New Year.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Suriya 45: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Key Role Alongside Kanguva Star & Trisha Krishnan In Upcoming Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News