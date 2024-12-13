After Dasara’s success, Nani is teaming up again with director Srikanth Odela. Their upcoming film is reportedly titled The Paradise. The title, initially leaked on social media, has now been officially confirmed, sparking excitement among fans. Several reports from publications like AP 7 AM have revealed that Mohan Babu is allegedly being approached to play the film’s villain.

The actor reportedly approved the role after being impressed by the film’s storyline. Mohan Babu, who recently played a significant role in Kannappa, has experienced mixed box-office results recently. His decision to take on a villainous role in The Paradise could mark a fresh chapter in his career, much to the anticipation of audiences.

Despite his commanding persona, which some in the industry find intimidating, director Srikanth Odela has successfully roped him in, thanks to the critical acclaim Dasara received. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Secunderabad. Nani’s character will reportedly be interesting. He is playing a rugged and intense role after Dasara. With Srikanth Odela known for his raw storytelling and Mohan Babu’s dynamic acting, The Paradise is shaping up to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

Mohan Babu will reportedly take some time now before he joins the shoot of his next film. He may be currently focusing on amicably solving the conflicts within his family. The actor might also take some time out before actively joining the shoot again. He wrapped up his portions for Kannappa and is yet to sign any new movie. Nani will be acting with Mohan Babu for the first time, and it will be interesting to see how they gel.

An official announcement about the cast and crew is expected soon, keeping fans eagerly waiting for more updates.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Vijay Deverakonda’s Voiceover In The Girlfriend Teaser: “What Made It Special Is…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News