In the last few years, Nani has established himself as a rising superstar of Tollywood. His script selection is always the topic of discussion, but more than that, everyone lauds the way he maintains commercial viability despite opting for different subjects. Recently, he was seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and though the film failed to recover its budget, it is said to be a successful venture in terms of recovery for buyers. Following this, it is learned that the actor has hiked his salary.

The Eega actor has successfully carved his space in the Telugu film industry, and in the next few years, he’ll definitely be among the top stars. But before it happens, the actor is already making the right noise due to his current form and demand among the filmmakers. Up next, he’ll be seen in HIT: The 3rd Case, a film with director Srikanth Odela and director Sujeeth.

Among the rising superstars of Tollywood, Nani is one of the most expensive actors. If reports are to be believed, he took home a huge 25 crores for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. But that’s not it. The actor hiked his salary after Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and according to reports, the growth is 40%.

Apart from the box office, Nani also enjoys face value in the OTT and television markets. With such a reach and popularity, the actor has reportedly increased his remuneration to 35 crores. However, it is yet to be known whether he has taken the remuneration as per the updated salary for the aforementioned upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Nani’s last release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, managed to score a century at the worldwide box office. In India, it earned 63.15 crores net. However, since the reported budget was 80 crores, it was declared a losing affair at the Indian box office. The film is now streaming on Netflix, and digitally, it has emerged as a success and gaining critical acclaim.

