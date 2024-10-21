2024 hasn’t been that good for the Tamil film industry, as all the big stars have failed to deliver. If we look at the collections in isolation, they range from decent to very good, but when the budget comes into the picture, those numbers feel too low to be considered as a success at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the trio of Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay hasn’t lived up to the expectations!

We saw Kollywood delivering two much-needed successes in 2024 with Aranmanai 4 and Maharaja, but these weren’t considered big films. The first major Kollywood release was Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which had the legacy and goodwill of its predecessor. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a nightmare, and against the rumored budget of 250 crores, it earned just 83 crores net at the Indian box office.

The next big release was Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time. It was hyped as Vijay’s second last film, and though it started off on a flying note, the film failed to recover its mammoth budget. Reportedly, the magnum opus was made on a budget of 400 crores, and against this cost, it earned 257.24 crores net at the Indian box office.

Coming to Rajinikanth, the superstar was expected to roar with his recently released Vettaiyan. But sadly, the roar wasn’t loud enough to make it successful at the Indian box office. Reportedly, the biggie was made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned only 130 crores+ so far, thus becoming a big flop.

Overall, these three big Tamil stars, with a cumulative budget of 950 crores, have failed to create any impact this year. Let’s see if they bounce back strong next year!

Up next, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. Rajinikanth will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Thalapathy Vijay has Thalapathy 69 (his 69th film), which is supposed to be his last film.

